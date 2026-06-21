Susan Rice: Trump’s ‘Stupid War’ Has Weakened Us Globally

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” former Obama National Security Advisor Susan Rice claimed President Donald Trump’s military action in Iran was a “stupid war.”

Partial transcript as follows:

RICE: I oppose this war because it was a stupid war, and it was obvious that when you wage a stupid war, that every prior president had the wisdom to avoid, that you were going to end up with either bad outcomes or worse outcomes.

KARL: So this ends what you saw as a stupid war. Isn’t that better —

RICE: It ends a stupid war continuing. That’s —

KARL: — than continuing —

RICE: You get bad outcomes or worse outcomes. This is a very bad outcome. I obviously think we shouldn’t have been in this war in the first place, because it was obvious for decades that the only way to resolve this problem is through diplomacy. And now we’re back to diplomacy with a far weaker hand. Yes, their military has been degraded, but Iran has now figured out they can use the Strait of Hormuz to hold us and the global economy hostage anytime they want. And they’ve been playing that game over the last 48 hours.

KARL: But just to make that point, because Ro Khanna, Democrat Ro Khanna said that he supports this agreement, even though he says it’s a shadow of the one you helped negotiate with — for President Obama helped put together for President Obama, but he says he supports this because it ends the war. And that’s the important thing.

RICE: We shouldn’t be in this situation, Jon. This was an extraordinary strategic blunder.

KARL: But we are in this situation.

RICE: We are in this situation, and we have suffered enormously. The American people have suffered. We’ve lost thirteen servicemen and women. We have paid over $50 billion of taxpayer money for a war we never should have waged. The American consumer is paying more than $50 billion in increased costs. Our standing in the world is weakened.

And we’ve shown that when the United States, the greatest military on the face of the planet, and the Israeli army — the Israeli military throw the kitchen sink at Iran, they can left — be left still standing, which weakens us globally.