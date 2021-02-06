Blackburn: If I Were Chicago Mayor, I’d Fire Every Teacher Who Won’t Return to School

On Saturday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “America’s News HQ,” Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) said that if she was Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot (D), she “would fire every one of these teachers that will not go back to school in Chicago, will not go back to teach these children.”

Blackburn stated, [relevant remarks begin around 1:00] “Look at what is happening with mental health, with teen pregnancy, with teen suicides. You need to get these children back in the classroom. I will tell you this, Griff, if I were Lori Lightfoot, I would fire every one of these teachers that will not go back to school in Chicago, will not go back to teach these children.”

She added, “In Tennessee, most of the classrooms are open. Our county mayors, our school boards, our school systems, our teachers, our parents, they’re all working together to make certain that children get back to a normal lifetime, a normal school day, but you’re not seeing it in these big, blue cities. That’s why people are getting out of them as fast as they can.”

