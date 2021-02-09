CNN’s Cooper: Trump Supporters Can No Longer Claim ‘They Are Lovers of Law and Order’

CNN anchor Anderson Cooper said after watching the video presented by the House impeachment managers Tuesday during his network’s Donald Trump impeachment trial coverage that claims by Trump supporters that they are lovers of law and order rang hollow.

Cooper said, “Any watching of the video that was played just today in the Senate Chambers, after watching that, the president’s supporters who were attacking the Capitol, the former president of the United States cannot claim to be a law-and-order president when you have the crowds chanting “kill the blue.” We saw them hurling insults and fists and objects and the American flag and hockey stick at officers. As you said, gouging out an eye, an officer lost three fingers, and one officer was killed. Two others have died by suicide. Any claim by them that they are lovers of law and order, it rings hollow, certainly after seeing that.”

