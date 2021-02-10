Scarborough: Some in America Can’t Accept ‘They’re Not Going to Be the Majority in This Country Anymore’

MSNBC “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough on Wednesday sounded off on the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol by a group of supporters of former President Donald Trump.

Scarborough tripled down on his belief that had the group that stormed the Capitol been anything other than white people. They would have been shot. He also argued that the reasoning behind the attack was because some people in America cannot accept “that they’re not going to be the majority in this country anymore.”

“You know, Mika, it is remarkable that so much of this is all about an America that is changing and certain people who cannot accept the change and don’t understand that they’re not going to be the majority in this country anymore,” Scarborough told co-host Mika Brzezinski. “And it’s fascinating — I have, you know, been reading along with Kate, going back and reading Flannery O’Connor short stories, and one after another after another after another is written about white people in the ‘50s and early ‘60s adjusting to changes and not being able to understand what is happening around them in the South.”

He continued, “And it is searing — of course, anybody that’s read Flannery O’Connor short stories knows this — it’s searing. And at the same time, you sit there and go, ‘Oh my God, here we are 50 years later, and you still have characters from a 1962 or 1957 short story showing up on the front pages of our newspapers and storming U.S. Capitols because they just can’t cope with the fact that we live in a constitutional republic, that democratic values still matter here and they’re not always going to get their way. And that’s part of the petulance, or much of the petulance, that you saw on January 6 and still see.”

