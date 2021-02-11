ABC’s Moran Proclaims a Threat of Domestic Terrorism ‘Based on the MAGA Movement’

ABC News senior national correspondent Terry Moran said Thursday during his network’s coverage of former President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial that America has a continuing threat of domestic terrorism “based on the MAGA movement.”

Moran said, “I thought Representative Raskin, they all touched on this issue, he put it most forcefully, I think, when he said if we don’t draw the line here, what’s next? What makes you think this nightmare with Donald Trump and his violent mobs is over? And not just Trump. What makes you think it can’t happen to our democracy again? This thing is now in the bloodstream of the body politic. The FBI and law enforcement recognize that we have a domestic insurgency, domestic terrorism in this country based on the MAGA movement coming out of that.”

He continued, “Obviously, not everybody who supported that is part of that. But no question, that’s where law enforcement has its eyes strained. Who is to say that if Trump is seemed to have been acquitted and exonerated and that that mob, you know, there’s no accountability for summoning it and directing it, who’s to say it’s not going to happen again?”

