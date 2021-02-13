Brooks: Biden Admin., Unions Aren’t Telling Teachers ‘What We Know Scientifically to Be True’

On Friday’s “PBS NewsHour,” New York Times columnist David Brooks stated that students can return to school safely right now, but teachers’ unions and the Biden administration are not informing teachers “of what we know scientifically to be true.”

Brooks said, “We can go back to schools tomorrow and be safe with the right precautions, but teachers are understandably worried. And their unions and their leaders and, frankly, the administration is not informing them of what we know scientifically to be true.”

