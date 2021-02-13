Mace: Parents, Not Government Should Decide on Kids Returning to School

On Saturday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) argued that parents should be the ones deciding if their kids return to in-person learning, not the government.

Mace said, “Well, if we follow the science and the data, kids, with certain precautions in place at the schools, they’re okay. … We know that kids are safe at school with those precautions in place. And yet, we are not following the science or the data and we’re doing great harm to our children right now.”

She added, “[I]t really should be parents making these decisions, and not the government, on what’s best for their children. Our kids need to learn. And I’m even willing to say hey, give teachers the option of being vaccinated.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett