Dem Rep. Dean: We Must Have a ‘Full Commission’ Investigate the ‘Insurrection’

House impeachment manager Rep. Madeleine Dean (D-PA) Sunday on ABC’s “This Week” called for a full commission to investigate the so-called “insurrection” that Democrats attempted to pin on former President Donald Trump during last week’s impeachment proceedings.

Partial transcript as follows:

STEPHANOPOULOS: On this question of a 9/11 style commission. Is that something you believe the House and Senate should pursue at this point?

DEAN: Think about it. For the first time in however many years, we had an insurrection incited by the president of the United States where five people died, more have died since, hundreds were injured, people lost fingers, lost eyesight. The House was desecrated. The Capitol was desecrated. People were terrorized. This was incited by the president of the United States. Of course there must be a full commission, an impartial commission, not guided by politics but filled with people who would stand up to the courage of their conviction like Dr. Cassidy.