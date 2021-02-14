Ilhan Omar: End the Filibuster, Remove ‘Substantial Barriers for Voting’ for People of Color

Representative Ilhan Omar (D-MN) said Sunday on MSNBC that during the Biden administration Democrats should end the filibuster and also remove “substantial barriers for voting for low-income communities and people of color.”

When asked about getting rid of the filibuster, Omar said, “Right. That’s really now what we have to do. We need to dramatically reform our democratic institutions. We have to end this filibuster. We have to end gerrymandering. We have to make sure that we were removing substantial barriers for voting for low-income communities and people of color. We have to end the unchecked corporate power in politics. There’s a lot of work that we can do.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN