Dem Rep. Dean on Impeachment: ‘History Will Record That McConnell Is Guilty of a Disgraceful, Disgraceful Dereliction of Duty’

Monday, Rep. Madeleine Dean (D-PA) sounded off on the Senate impeachment acquittal of former President Donald Trump.

Dean, a House impeachment manager, said history “will record the shame” and “the disgraceful nature” of Trump’s presidency. She added history would also record that Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) is “guilty of a disgraceful, disgraceful dereliction of duty” for voting to acquit Trump despite criticizing the former president for his “disgraceful dereliction of duty” over his actions on January 6 that led to the riot at the U.S. Capitol.

“I hope that history will record that a majority of the Senate — 57 senators — stood and issued their verdict of guilty of this president of high crimes and misdemeanors. It did not meet the constitutional threshold of two-thirds, but it was the most bipartisan impeachment in history,” Dean told CNN’s “New Day.” “I think history will record the shame, the disgraceful nature of this presidency and certainly that he was impeached twice.”

“I stood in the chamber after the closing arguments as they voted,” she added. “And each senator literally stands and says his or her verdict. So, we watched as Mitch McConnell stood and said not guilty, and then within minutes, he stood in that same place and said there is no question that Trump is practically and morally responsible, and he called the president’s actions a ‘disgraceful, disgraceful dereliction of duty.’ I think history will record that Mitch McConnell is guilty of a disgraceful, disgraceful dereliction of duty.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent