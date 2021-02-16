Biden: ‘Not True’ and ‘Mistake’ in Communication to Say Re-Opening Schools Could Only Be One Day a Week

During a town hall on CNN on Tuesday, President Joe Biden said that his administration saying that re-opening the majority of schools in the first 100 days could mean those schools are only open one day a week was “not true. It was a mistake in the communication.”

Host Anderson Cooper asked, “Well, let me ask you — your administration had set a goal to open the majority of schools in your first 100 days. You’re now saying that means those schools may only be open for at least one day a week –.”

Biden then cut in to respond, “No, that’s not true. That’s what was reported. That’s not true. It was a mistake in the communication. But what I’m talking about is I said opening the majority of schools in K through 8th grade. Because they’re the easiest to open, the most needed to be open in terms of the impact on children and families having to stay home.”

