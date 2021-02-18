GOP Rep. Norman: Rush Limbaugh Was ‘Unabashedly Unapologetic for the Exceptionalism of America’

Thursday on FNC’s “Fox & Friends First,” Rep. Ralph Norman (R-SC) remembered conservative radio icon Rush Limbaugh, who passed away Wednesday at the age of 70 after a bout with lung cancer.

Norman heralded Limbaugh as being “unabashedly unapologetic for the exceptionalism of America.” He added the conservative talker was “the greatest American who explained what this country was about” he has ever seen.

“He had a way with words. … He was unabashedly unapologetic for the exceptionalism of America. And his message never changed — faith, family and freedom. That was the fabric that made this country what it was,” Norman stated. “He did it in a way that was funny, he did it in a way that he emphasized words, and he did it in a way that caused people to tune in three hours a day, five days a week like no other. And he was an icon that will be remembered for a long time.”

“He identified with people from all walks of life,” he continued. “You know, whether you had money or you didn’t, he struck a nerve in America, and like no other. And to do what he did — didn’t have a college education, but he was a small-town boy who famed never phased him. And again, he just emphasized the greatness of America.”

