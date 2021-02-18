Hawley: Pelosi Using January 6 Events to Seize Power, Restrict First and Second Amendment Rights

Wednesday during an appearance on FNC’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) warned of extraordinary actions House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) was attempting to implement and using the January 6 incident as justification, including tasking retired U.S. Army Lt. General Russel Honoré to review Capitol Hill security.

Honoré, as host Tucker Carlson pointed out, has liberal views on policy and has made derogatory statements about conservatives.

According to the Missouri Republican lawmaker, Pelosi’s efforts showed an effort to seize power.

“This is somebody, this particular General who has been retired now for a while, and I don’t question his service to our country at all, Tucker. I applaud him for it,” Hawley said. “But he has been a partisan, a dedicated partisan, that’s putting it mildly since he left the military, an extreme left-wing Democrat. And you could just see it in the comments that he’s made.”

“But I’m concerned about what they’re laying the groundwork for here, what Nancy Pelosi is doing,” he continued. “I’m concerned that they continue to treat the January 6 catastrophe, that criminal riot as an excuse to seize power, to control more power, to step on people’s Second Amendment rights to take away their First Amendment rights.” Now, we’re hearing about a domestic war on terror. I mean, what’s that going to be? An excuse to go rifle through the e-mails and bank statements and personal messages of law-abiding Americans? I mean, this is very, very frightening stuff. And what Pelosi and the Democrats are doing here trying to consolidate power, it’s dangerous.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor