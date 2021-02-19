Assemblyman Kim: Cuomo ‘Should Be Asking Himself’ if He Should Resign

On Friday’s broadcast of ABC’s “The View,” New York State Assemblyman Ron Kim (D) stated that New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) “should be asking himself” whether he should resign from office.

Kim said, “My colleagues, this week, from both sides of the aisle, Democrats and Republicans, have reached out to me. What’s next? How do we make — how do we get the impeachment process started? Taking his powers is not good enough. It’s going to expire anyways. What are the next steps? So, right now, we’re actively talking [about] what that looks like. And people have also asked me, should he resign? And I think Cuomo himself should be asking himself that question at this moment.”

