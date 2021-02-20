Brooks: Biden Hasn’t Had Many Errors Other Than ‘One Little Error’ on School Re-Opening

On Friday’s “PBS NewsHour,” New York Times columnist David Brooks stated that President Joe Biden has had a “professional organization” and hasn’t had many mistakes other than “one little error” on “when schools are going to re-open.”

Brooks said, “He’s amazingly done very well at holding the Democratic Party together, which was not natural. I think he’s done that extremely skillfully, his approval rating. There really have been not so many errors, one little error about how — when schools are going to re-open. But, pretty much else, it’s a professional organization, just as it was a professional campaign.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett