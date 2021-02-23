Barrasso: 95% of Money for Schools in Relief Bill Isn’t Spent until 2022 Fiscal Year, ‘It Runs with Spending Until 2028’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of Fox News Radio’s “Guy Benson Show,” Senate Republican Conference Chair Sen. John Barrasso (R-WY) slammed the coronavirus relief proposal for how it handles school re-openings by stating that the money isn’t tied to re-opening, and 95% of the education money “won’t even start to be getting spent until 2022, when the pandemic is over. It runs with spending until 2028.”

Barrasso said, “The Democrats are not tying the money for education to getting kids back in school. That is the critical issue, Guy, getting kids back to school. But the Democrats have gotten completely — they’ve fallen in line behind the teachers’ union and our kids are falling behind because they’re not in the classroom. … 95% won’t even start to be getting spent until 2022, when the pandemic is over. It runs with spending until 2028. We need to get the kids in the classroom now.”

