GOP Rep. Katko: FBI Should Brief Congress on Swalwell’s China Ties

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “America Reports,” House Homeland Security Committee Ranking Member John Katko (R-NY) stated that the FBI should brief members of Congress on Rep. Eric Swalwell’s (D-CA) ties to a suspected Chinese spy.

Katko said, “Well, listen, it’s incumbent upon all of us who deal with sensitive and classified information on a regular basis to make sure that people who have access to that information are not tainted. Now, that’s all we’re asking to do, is get a briefing so that we can make a determination whether there is a problem. And that’s what we’re looking for with respect to that letter to the FBI on Mr. Swalwell.”

