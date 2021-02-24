Jayapal: Senate Dems Should Overrule Parliamentarian if Needed to Raise Minimum Wage

On Wednesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Rachel Maddow Show,” House Progressive Caucus Chair Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) stated that if the Senate parliamentarian votes that a minimum wage increase cannot be passed via budget reconciliation, Senate Democrats should vote to overrule the parliamentarian.

Host Rachel Maddow asked Jayapal if she thinks “Democrats in the Senate should use their 50 votes and potentially the tiebreaking vote of Vice President Harris, I guess, to overrule the parliamentarian if she says, no, this can’t be in reconciliation. Do you think they should go that far?”

Jayapal responded, “I personally do. And I’ll tell you, it’s because either — I mean, Democrats made a promise to people across this country, that we were going to raise the minimum wage, that we were going to put money in peoples’ pockets.”

