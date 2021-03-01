CNN’s Keilar: Trump Is the ‘Everlasting Gobstopper of Lies’

CNN anchor Brianna Keilar said Monday on “Newsroom” that former President Donald Trump was “the everlasting gobstopper of lies” while commenting on his speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC).

Keilar said, “Now to CPAC, the annual conference that has morphed from colorful conservatism into candy for conspiracy theorist headlined this past weekend by the everlasting gobstopper of lies himself, former President Donald Trump.”

After playing a clip of Trump saying, “We have been doing a lot of winning,” Keilar said, “That is verifiably false. It is a straight-up lie. And quite frankly, it is an insult to scorekeepers and shot clock operators everywhere.”

She continued, “Republicans lost the presidential election, they lost control of the Senate, they still don’t control the House. Donald Trump lost the popular vote twice. The House impeached him twice, though he was acquitted both times in the Senate. Twitter and Facebook banned him after he incited the insurrection on Jan. 6.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN