Sen. Cotton: Pelosi’s $1.9 Trillion Stimulus Bill ‘Swamp Looking After Itself’

During an appearance on FNC’s “Fox & Friends,” Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) slammed the $1.9 trillion spending bill passed by the House of Representatives.

He deemed it the “swamp looking after itself.”

“One reason I think Joe Biden thinks there’s no time to waste is that Democrats can see cases have plummeted since early January,” he said. “They can see that we now have three effective vaccines, and vaccination rates are surging. So, I think they’re worried they won’t have the coronavirus as an excuse to pay off all of their clients and patrons in a $1.9 trillion blowout bill. As you said, less than a dime of every dollar goes to the coronavirus.”

“Just take a look at the payoff of some of their constituencies, $350 billion for states that are poorly run and that have long-standing problems but didn’t even lose money because of the coronavirus, places like California and New York,” Cotton continued. “A hundred and thirty billion dollars for schools but only a nickel of that money — of each dollar of that money is going to be spent this year. Most of it is for future years. Again, paying off teachers’ unions.”

“And then maybe the worst of all, the worst of all, they’re going to give a lot of Americans a $1,400 check,” he added. “Federal employees are going to get that same check. They are also going to get $1,400 a week — a week, every single week if their kids aren’t in school. So, if you’re working in the middle of the country, hard to make a living, you get one $1,400 payment once. If you’re a federal bureaucrat in Washington, where your schools are still closed, you get it every single week. Talk about the swamp looking after itself.”

