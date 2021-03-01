Sen. Markey: Dems ‘Will Reach a Point Where We Will Have the Votes to Repeal the Filibuster’

Senator Ed Markey (D-MA) said Monday on MSNBC’s “MTP Daily” that eventually Democratic Senators will have the votes to “repeal the filibuster.”

When asked about Sen. Joe Manchin’s (D-WV) opposition to removing the filibuster, Markey said, “Well, I think it’s going to unfold as a story. Not just of the minimum wage, but also of gun safety laws, voting rights laws, immigration laws, issue after issue where the Republicans are obstinately, obdurately opposing any progress being made on any of those issues even though the Democrats control the House, the Senate and the presidency.”

He added, “So I actually don’t think it will just be the minimum wage. It will be all of those issues that line up. And then, in my opinion, we will reach a point where we will have the votes to repeal the filibuster. It may not happen next week, but I think as time goes on and it’s clear what the Republican agenda is. We saw at CPAC yesterday, with Republicans pounding the palms of their hands so hard that they were bruising themselves, that the Republicans are not going to be cooperating on many of these huge issues that Joe Biden ran on, and the only way to do something will be to repeal the filibuster.”

