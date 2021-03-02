Dem Rep. Cleaver: We Could Do COVID Relief with ‘Smaller Bottom Number’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Cavuto: Coast to Coast,” Rep. Emanuel Cleaver (D-MO) stated that the coronavirus relief bill could be smaller than it is and some states are doing well fiscally.

Cleaver said, [relevant remarks begin around 4:20] “Well, my governor…with whom I have a very good relationship, has said that the state of Missouri does not want it, does not want this stimulus. And I think that there are some states that are doing quite well. There are other states that are actually trembling with debt and no ways or very few to get out of it. So, I think, yes, if the question is, could we have done this with a smaller bottom number? And it is yes. But if you look at all — Ben Bernanke, along with Janet Yellen, and now Chairman Powell all say, go big. They didn’t say how big, but they said go big. And so, I think the president’s just trying to get the money out into the streets to reduce the pain that a lot of Americans are experiencing right now.”

