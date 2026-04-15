White Sox Anthem Singer Collapses on Field, Taken to Hospital

Gerald Chaney, a longtime anthem singer for the Chicago White Sox, was taken to the hospital after collapsing on the field Wednesday night.

Chaney collapsed while performing Lift Ev’ry Voice and Sing as part of the White Sox’s Jackie Robinson Day festivities. Chaney paused twice while singing the song and then collapsed after the second pause.

Team and stadium medical staff rushed out to attend to the singer, who remained down for several minutes before being placed on a stretcher and taken off the field.

“The White Sox longtime anthem performer, Gerald Chaney, experienced a medical emergency while singing during pregame tonight,” the team said in a statement. “He received treatment by EMTs at the ballpark and was alert prior to being transported to the hospital for further evaluation and treatment. The entire White Sox family is sending love to Gerald and his family for a full and speedy recovery.”

Chaney is a well-traveled singer. He began singing at Indiana Pacers games in the 90s before coming to Chicago to take over singing duties for the ChiSox. Other than Pacers and White Sox games, Chaney has performed at Bears, Cubs, Mets, and Knicks games.

When not singing at sporting events, Chaney is teaching English and Language Arts to students in the Chicago Public Schools system.

In a Chicago Tribune story about him, Chaney said he hopes to inspire through his anthem singing.

“I am not there to get the crowd all crazy,” Chaney said. “I’m reminding people of the perseverance and the triumph over tragedy. What does Francis Scott Key say? He looks out of the ship, and the flag is still there.”