Kinzinger on Trump CPAC Speech: ‘Looked Like Somebody That Just Needed His Monthly Dose of Adoration’

Tuesday on CNN’s “New Day,” Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) sounded off on former President Donald Trump’s CPAC speech in which he was a part of the focus.

Kinzinger said he “really was bored” of Trump’s speech because it was no different than the speeches he has given in the past. He added it just seemed to him that the former president was needing “his monthly dose of love” and “adoration.”

“I think that that was the first time we had heard Donald Trump speak,” Kinzinger stated. “It would be shocking, you know, all that stuff … but it was the same exact — I mean … he could have given that speech in September, and with the exception of having talked about impeachment, it would have been the same speech he gave this time. He had no new ideas.”

He continued, “I mean, to me, it looked like somebody that just needed his monthly dose of adoration in front of a crowd. So, I really was bored. Honestly, I watched it because I knew he was going to call my name out, and I wanted to be able to know how to respond and what was said. But it was a hard speech to get through because I was just like, you know, looking at my phone a lot, as you can tell by the number of the tweets I had.”

