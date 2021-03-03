MSNBC’s Figliuzzi: ‘Hand of the White House’ Could Have Prevented Defense of Capitol

MSNBC contributor Frank Figliuzzi speculated Wednesday on “Live” that a “hand of the White House ” was “involved” in the delayed response by the National Guard to the deadly Capitol riots on January 6.

Figliuzzi was commenting on Washington, D.C. National Guard commander, Maj. Gen. William Walker, testifying before the Senate Homeland Security Committee, that Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund submitted a request for help at 1:49 p.m., which Army officials approved at 5:08 p.m., and the National Guard troops arrived at 5:27 p.m.

Figliuzzi said, “This is a kind of typical investigative approach, start with the lower-level people. Keep moving your way up and getting some truth. We are getting to the truth now as we work our way up on the Pentagon side. This is falling squarely on the Pentagon in terms of a failure to prepare.”

He continued, “Here is the next hard question that we need to get to at the next level of hearing. So was this merely typical Pentagon bureaucratic snafu, that it takes hours and days to get something figured out? Maybe. Or is this evidence that there was political intervention, that the hand of the White House was involved in this? We are hearing word of optics playing into what this looked like if the Guard deployed. My gut’s telling me there’s more to this story. When you get the secretary of defense saying, ‘No, no, no,’ I’m needing to ask the question, did the White House reach into this decision making?”

