McCaul: By Summer, You’ll See ‘Somewhere Around a Million People’ Trying to Enter U.S. Illegally, Biden ‘Created a Humanitarian Crisis’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “The Story,” Rep. Michael McCaul (R-TX) predicted that by the summer there will be “probably somewhere around a million people trying to get into this country illegally.”

McCaul said, “President Biden says he wants us to be humane. He’s actually created a humanitarian crisis. These poor children, they get trafficked all the way up that dangerous route. And now, we don’t have enough detention space to put them in, and then you’ve got the COVID crisis down there as well. I think they have created this Biden border crisis. They need to fix it.”

He added, “I think it’s not only a threat to these children who are being exploited, but — and they know the laws in our country. But it’s also a threat to Americans, this population coming in. Biden has cut off these agreements with Mexico, Central America, where they’d have to stay in Mexico to apply for asylum. And now, they’re — I’ve seen this before, Martha, and I predict this, by summer, you’re going to see, as my governor just said, probably somewhere around a million people trying to get into this country illegally. And as I’ve said before, it’s ironic that you can get into this country illegally easier than you can get a tour of this Capitol right behind me.”

