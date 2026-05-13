Duckworth: Trump Should ‘Stop Worrying About China and Iran’

On Wednesday’s edition of NBC’s “Meet the Press NOW,” Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) argued that President Donald Trump “needs to focus on Americans and stop worrying about China and Iran.”

Duckworth said, “Americans can’t continue to suffer at the hands of Donald Trump and his poor foreign policy decisions. And he needs to focus on Americans and stop worrying about China and Iran. And by the way, Iran’s uranium stockpile is still buried under thousands of feet of concrete.”

Duckworth also said that she thinks Trump will end up giving concessions to China and ditch Taiwan and that “our greatest adversary” is China. She also advocated for arms sales to Taiwan, training Taiwan’s military to repel China, and continued support for Taiwan.

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