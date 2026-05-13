Jasmine Crockett: Our Democracy Is in a ‘Free Fall’

On Wednesday on MS NOW’s “All In,” outgoing Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) said the United States’ democracy was in a “free fall.”

Host Chris Hayes said, “As someone who came up through Texas politics in a state that has had a bunch of very pitched battles over the maps and gerrymandering, particularly around black and Latino representation, and was the first state that just took the order from Donald Trump. And in basically a day without any input from voters, started this whole thing. What’s your reaction to how this is playing out?”

Crockett said, “Yeah, this is exactly what happens when democracies are in free fall. And that’s exactly what we’re experiencing. And listen, you and I first met one another when I was a state representative, and I was fleeing the state of Texas, and it was over maps. Then by the time they were going after the new maps that we ran on in March. Guess what? I had already been in litigation over the previous maps because they were problematic, and it was a Trump appointed justice who agreed that even what they were doing in this moment was racist. But four days before our filing deadline, that was when the Supreme Court decided to say, nope, we’re not going to deal with this. It’s too close to the filing deadline and therefore we won’t touch it. But we know that they’ve changed their tune as relates to, say, votes that have already been cast.”

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