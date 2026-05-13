Former MLB star Noah Syndergaard advised the New York Mets to “stop hanging out with” New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, in response to their performance this season.

In an interview with Outkick’s Tomi Lahren, Syndergaard spoke about the New York Mets, and how the team’s performance this season did not make sense to him, given its “payroll.” Currently, the New York Mets are in fifth place in the National League East and have a 16-25 record.

“What advice would you give the New York Mets right now? Looking from your position, you know, it could be better,” Lahren said.

“Stop hanging out with socialist mayors, I guess,” Syndergaard responded.

When asked by Lahren if Syndergaard believed “the curse was real,” he responded, “something like that.”

“I hate saying it, but at the end of the day the Mets are gonna Met, and it’s just, I mean, I think I’m allowed to kind of say that ’cause I’ve bled orange and blue for, I don’t know, eight years,” Syndergaard explained. He added that he was “kind of disappointed to see” the team inviting people like, socialist Mamdani into the team clubhouse.

Syndergaard’s comments come after the New York Mets ended a streak of losing 12 games in a row after they met with Mamdani.

Mamdani received criticism for the team’s performance from fans after the team’s mascots hugged him.