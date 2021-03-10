Fauci on CDC Vaccine Travel Guidance: When ‘You Don’t Have the Actual Evidence, Then You’ve Got to Make a Judgment Call’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “New Day,” White House Chief Medical Adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci commented on the CDC advising individuals who have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus to avoid traveling by stating that “They want to get science. They want to get data. And then when you don’t have the data, and you don’t have the actual evidence, then you’ve got to make a judgment call.” And that there will be “more and more guidelines getting people to be more and more flexible.”

Co-host John Berman asked, “What’s the science behind not saying it’s safe for people who have been vaccinated — received two doses — to travel?”

Fauci responded, “You know, that’s a very good question, John. And the CDC is carefully heading in that direction. You note, when Dr. Walensky made the announcement a day or two ago about the fact that, when you have a couple of people, two or three or more people in a family setting, both of whom are vaccinated, even if it’s someone from another — a friend, it doesn’t have to be a member of the family, that was the first in a multi-step process that they are going to be rolling out. They’re being careful, understandably. They want to get science. They want to get data. And then when you don’t have the data, and you don’t have the actual evidence, then you’ve got to make a judgment call. And I think that’s what you’re going to be seeing in the next weeks. You’re going to see little by little, more and more guidelines getting people to be more and more flexible. The first installation of this is what can vaccinated people do in the home setting? Obviously, the next one is going to be what you’re asking. What about travel? What about going out? What about getting a haircut? What about doing things like that? That’s all imminently going to be coming out.”

