CNN’s Lemon: Bigoted Trump ‘Showed Us the Truth,’ Exposed Racist Neighbors

CNN anchor Don Lemon said Monday on ABC’s “The View” that former President Donald Trump exposed the United States as remaining a racist country.

Co-host Joy Behar said, “You write something that might surprise some people, ‘In 2016 Donald Trump was exactly the president we deserved and probably the president needed.’ Maybe the beginning is true. I don’t know about needed. Why do you say that.”

Lemon said, “I said it burns my tongue, I think that’s what I wrote. Donald Trump was a symptom, as we’ve been saying. Racism and this sort of wackiness has been around forever. Donald Trump was a symptom. I think he was— he was the— I said the perseverating ulcer or tumor that drove us into the oncologist’s office so we can have the problem diagnosed and excised.”

He added, “I’m glad Donald Trump is behind us. Listen, if you believe in policy and politics, I’m not a political person — there wasn’t much about policy that Donald Trump said or did or believed in or accomplished. Mostly what he did do is served to divide the country. But he also exposed the racism and original sin of this country which is slavery and racism and Jim Crow. We thought maybe we were in a post-racial era, and we weren’t. We were living a lie. Donald Trump, I hate to say it, he showed us the truth and showed us who many of our neighbors are, not all of them, many of them.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN