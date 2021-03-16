Trump Jr.: Cuomo ‘Seems Like He’s Maybe the Biggest Predator in American Politics Today’

On Monday, during an appearance on the Fox News Channel, Donald Trump, Jr. criticized the double standard that applies to Republicans and Democrats regarding their portrayal in media and accountability by law enforcement.

The younger Trump told FNC’s Maria Bartiromo Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) was a beneficiary of the double standard given that although he is facing scrutiny, he did not appear to be being held to account under the law.

“If Andrew Cuomo were a Republican governor, they would have perp-walked him into a courthouse by now,” he said. “OK, beyond the obvious – the sexual whole harassment allegations. You have a few allegations now that seemed to go much further than that there was actually touching involved. That seems to be more like sexual assault to me. You then also have the added benefit of the fact that he lied about sending your grandmother into a nursing home to her death, times a few 1000. And then tried to cover that up. This guy was made a hero when he seems like he’s maybe the biggest predator in American politics today.

“And yet, that’s what you get if you’re a Democrat,” Trump continued. “You can get away with it. No one’s going to hold you accountable. The media will give you an Emmy Award while you’re either sending Nana to her death or you’re groping one of your staffers. That’s what’s going on here. And if this was done in — I’m in Florida right now. If Ron DeSantis did that as governor of Florida, he’d be in jail by now. But Andrew Cuomo will likely get away with it. Joe Biden won’t even comment on it, didn’t stop Joe Biden from commenting on Brett Kavanaugh or any other Republican that’s been accused of these things. Joe Biden, probably not the best person to talk about these things, given his history of sniffing children, etc.”

“But that’s what it is,” he added. “It’s a double standard that we have to correct. It cannot continue like this anymore. There should be equal justice under the law. Right now, there’s only justice under the law if you’re a Republican, you get justice served upon you, usually in a negative way. If you’re a Democrat, you get away with whatever you want.”

