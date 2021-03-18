Jason Johnson: Republicans Want Only ‘Straight White Male Christians’ to Vote

MSNBC’s Jason Johnson said Thursday on “Deadline” that the Republican Party only wanted “straight white male Christians” to vote.

On voting legislation be forwarded in several states by Republicans, anchor Nicolle Wallace said, “Jason, this is, I think, the frame that is urgently needed. There was no fraud, so this is not about election security. This is about the preservation of democracy. This isn’t about right-left. It is not about who won in 2020 or who will win in 2022. This is about what kind of country do you want to live in?”

Johnson said, “Yeah. Nicolle, I think historic context is important here. We have really only had free elections in this country for about 50 years anyway. This was actually the norm. Until you go to the activism of the 1960s, it was routine for large swaths of Americans to be absolutely locked out of voting. Black people were locked out of voting. Women were locked out of voting. Asian people were locked out of voting. What we’re seeing the Republican Party do now is go back to the norm of American voting behavior, the norm of American voter suppression.”

He added, “We are fighting for that future that we have really only had for 40 or 50 years, so when Senator Warnock is talking about this is for democracy, for our future, he is not just speaking pie in the sky. He is literally saying I live in a state where this was the history of the state. I’m in the state where the blood of John Lewis is in the ground for people who fought to make sure that everybody has the right to vote. That is what people have to remember. This is not a new thing. We have a history of this in our country, and if we are not vigilant, if we don’t hold the people accountable and don’t listen to the crazy conspiracies, we don’t allow people to get on television and say there’s voter fraud. We can’t let Ted Cruz and others go on television and say I don’t know if Joe Biden is actually president of the United States. We have to stop these people at every single turn. Because they will take America back to the 1930s, 1940s, and ‘20s and make sure that nobody who is not a straight white male Christians able to actually vote and exercise their right in this country.”

