Dem Rep. Krishnamoorthi: We Need to Keep China Tariffs in Place

On Saturday’s “CNN Newsroom,” Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL) said that the U.S. needs to keep its tariffs on certain Chinese goods in place.

Krishnamoorthi said, “I think that, on the one hand, we have to be candid about our differences and figure out how do we resolve them. And we have to keep in place, for instance, tariffs on certain Chinese goods, especially where those goods are meant to drive out competition among American companies. But on the other hand, there are places where we can cooperate, whether it’s with regard to Afghanistan or manmade climate change or other issues. So, we have to walk and chew gum at the same time. I’m confident that Joe Biden can do that.”

