GOP Rep. Steele: I’ve Been Called ‘Chairman Mao’

Representative Michelle Steele (R-CA), one of the first three Korean American members of Congress, said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that she has faced racism like being called “Chairman Mao.”

Anchor Dana Bash said, “Their history-making election comes as crimes against Asian Americans are spiking. Steele says she’s been on the receiving end of ugly racism since she won a seat on The California State Board Equalization, which oversees several state taxes.”

Steele said, “The worse one was we don’t eat dogs like you do, and I don’t know, I can’t say it on TV, but, you know, ‘racist bitch.’ My favorite, ‘Chairman Mao.'”

Bash asked, “What did you do? ”

Steele said, “We ignore it. You do the better job.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN