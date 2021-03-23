Dem Rep. Deutch: ‘No Constitutional Prohibition on Congress Taking Meaningful Action to Help Save Lives’

On Tuesday’s “CNN Newsroom,” Rep. Ted Deutch (D-FL) argued that there is not any prohibition in the U.S. Constitution “on Congress taking meaningful action to help save lives.”

Deutch said, “There is no constitutional right for someone to avoid a background check, buy an AR-15, and shoot up a grocery store or shoot up a school or go into — or to go shoot up a concert. There is no constitutional prohibition on Congress taking meaningful action to help save lives.”

