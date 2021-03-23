Scarborough to Biden: ‘As Long as You Have a Permissive Immigration Policy You’re Going to Have a Crisis at the Border’

MSNBC “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough ripped President Joe Biden and his administration’s messaging to immigrants that has resulted in a crisis at the United States’ border with Mexico.

According to Scarborough, as long as the Biden administration is “luring” children to the United States with a “permissive immigration policy,” there will be a “crisis at the border.”

“Those children made the journey in the first place because the United States of America now is sending a message to those children — if you journey across the desert, you make a long and dangerous trip, we’re going to let you in. And we’re going to let you in if you’re unaccompanied,” Scarborough said Tuesday. “And sometimes, and we’re going to find this out throughout the show, you can come in, and we’re not going to even give you a court date. So … the Biden administration right now is the one that’s luring these children to the border with the promise of being able to get in.”

“[A]s long as you have a permissive immigration policy, you’re going to have a crisis at the border,” he added. “And yes, we have United States Senators from Connecticut, Democrats, liberals, that are talking about tears in their eyes, when they look at the situation that these children are in. That’s a crisis at the border. And as long as you have a permissive policy — first of all, again, it’s dangerous for the children because more children are going to keep coming until you tell them, ‘No, we’re not going to let you in.”

Scarborough called on the Biden administration to change their messaging to immigrants to “we’re not going to let unaccompanied minors in the United States.”

“When they say that and when that message is clearly sent, then unaccompanied minors will stop crowding the border in the numbers that they’re crowding,” he advised.

