Trump: W. H. Press Corps Asked Biden ‘Ridiculous’ Softball Questions

Former President Donald Trump said Thursday on Fox News Channel’s “The Ingraham Angle” that the White House press corps questions at President Joe Biden’s first press conference were softballs.

Ingraham asked, “What was your reaction, Mr. President, what was your just general reaction to the way Biden handled the so-called press conference today? He read quite a bit from reference notes, but he did take some questions. It was unusual, to say the least.”

Trump said, “Well, they were strange questions, and they were asked in a very interesting way. It was like softballs like you’re throwing softballs up. And it’s just a different world. Nobody’s seen anything like it.”

He added, “It’s very sad to watch, actually. They’re feeding him questions, easy questions. I noticed Peter Doocy didn’t get to ask a question today. And there could be no difficult questions, and they’re ready to rip the microphone away if somebody did get a little bit testy. Look, the whole thing is ridiculous, you know it and so do I.”

