Blackburn: ‘50% of All the Drugs You Find on U.S. Streets Are Coming Through AZ’ — Interstates 8, 10 Are Now ‘the Fentanyl Freeway’

Friday on FNC’s “Fox News @ Night,” Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) dismissed the Biden administration’s claim the surge at the border was underway before President Joe Biden being sworn into office.

According to the Tennessee Republican U.S. Senator, Biden is to blame for the surge and increased drug trafficking from Mexico to the United States.

“I would say that is incorrect,” she replied. “And when you talk to individuals that live and work on the border, they will tell you that is incorrect. It is Joe Biden’s policies that have caused this. They heard Joe Biden say, and they will tell you, they heard Joe Biden say in the campaign that he expected 2 million people to come to the border. They’re wearing shirts that say, ‘Biden, let us in,’ they’re waving Biden flags in some of their encampments. And bear in mind, Shannon, one of the things we have to realize the cartels have been emboldened by this, and you do not cross that border unless you have gone through a cartel.”

“And the Sinaloa cartel, which is El Chapo’s cartel, is what is running that Mexican border just they’re meeting Arizona,” Blackburn continued. “Fifty percent of all the drugs you find on U.S. streets are coming through Arizona. I-8 and I-10 are now basically the fentanyl freeway. And until they get this border under control, every state is a border state. Every town is a border town because they’re passing through these border counties. And they are coming to your cities and your counties all across the country.”

