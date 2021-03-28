Graham: Biden Should Apologize to ‘Border Patrol Agents and their Families’

Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said on this week’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday” that President Biden should “apologize” to Border Patrol agents for the conditions at facilities overcrowded by the current surge of unaccompanied minors.

Anchor Chris Wallace said, “Senator, you were part of a delegation of Republican senators that went down to the border on Friday. How serious is the surge of people illegally across the board are, especially of these unaccompanied minors, and what can you tell us about the conditions for those minors, especially the ones being held in border patrol facilities?”

Graham said, “Well, number one, you’ve got a facility designed for 80 kids with about a thousand in it, so that’s pretty bad. He needs to apologize, President Biden, to the border patrol agents and their families for putting them through this. We are being overwhelmed with the border. It’s not a crisis. It’s a complete loss of sovereignty down there. I’ve been twice in the last two months, and here’s what I learned this time that was different than last time. I had a two-star Border Patrol supervisor tell me that they briefed the Biden transition team. If you do away with the remaining Mexico policy where people have to wait in Mexico, you will be overwhelmed. If you change the policy regarding unaccompanied minors, we will be overwhelmed. They were told this. They did it anyway.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN