Surgeon General: CDC Data Shows Vaccines ‘Do a Good Job in Preventing Both Symptomatic and Asymptomatic Infections’

On Monday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Situation Room,” Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy said that CDC data released earlier in the day shows that the coronavirus vaccines “do a good job in preventing both symptomatic and asymptomatic infections.”

Murthy said, “[T]he good news is this study looked at both symptomatic and asymptomatic infections. And if you remember, Wolf, one of the big unknowns that we had at the beginning of this vaccine journey was trying to understand do vaccines prevent, not just symptomatic, but also asymptomatic infection? What this study is telling us is that it actually does. The vaccines do a good job in preventing both symptomatic and asymptomatic infections. That is really, really good news.”

