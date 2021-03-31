GOP Rep. Burgess: Biden Has Put Up ‘Open for Business Sign on the Border’

Tuesday on FNC’s “Fox & Friends,” Rep. Michael Burgess (R-TX) criticized President Joe Biden for rolling back his predecessor’s immigration policies, which has resulted in a surge at the United States’ border with Mexico.

According to Burgess, Biden has put up an “open for business sign on the border” by doing away with former President Donald Trump’s stronger border policy.

“This is not a new problem, but the problem has accelerated so significantly under the Biden administration and the rollback of the previous administration’s policies — the rollback of the Remain in Mexico policy, the ignoring of the Title 2 provisions that the CDC directed from 1942, which no longer predicts coronavirus-positive children from being brought into this country,” Burgess advised. “The big problem is you’ve hung the open for business sign on the border or the we’re wide-open sign on the border, and people are responding, people are coming in. [It’s] entirely predictable.”

He continued, “The Biden administration knew this would happen because Joe Biden was vice president in 2014 when it happened previously. So, what happened then is happening now. It’s just so much more. There are so many more people, so many more children involved in this surge.”

Burgess went on to say the border crisis is a “problem that has to be corrected.” He urged the Biden administration to look to Trump’s immigration policies to alleviate the ongoing issue.

