Issa: Newsom Has ‘Statewide Edicts’ on Closures, But Is ‘Hands-Off’ on School Re-Openings

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” Rep. Darrell Issa (R-CA) criticized California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) for having statewide rules on business restrictions, but being “hands-off” when it comes to school re-openings.

Issa stated, “One of the important things to understand in California is, our governor has statewide edicts, one after another, closing restaurants, closing places of business, demanding that we all wear masks. But then when it comes to saying, from a public education standpoint, here is a unified standard so you all go back to work based on it, then he says, well, it’s hands-off. It’s going to be every single school and school district and charter school for itself. It makes absolutely no sense. If you can say that there’s a science, and you’re following it on a statewide basis, then, quite frankly, the governor, and other leaders who have locked down the state need to be willing to step up and unlock uniformly.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett