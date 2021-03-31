Issa: We’re Sending Teachers in San Diego to ‘Known COVID-Positive Area’ to Teach Migrants While Schools Are Closed

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” Rep. Darrell Issa (R-CA) criticized the willingness to send teachers “to a known COVID-positive area” to teach migrants in San Diego while schools in the area aren’t open.

Issa said, “The hypocrisy of the suburbs having school as early as last October, some of them re-opened. They’ve done it safely. And then to be willing to send teachers down to a known COVID-positive area, while, at the same time, pretending that they can’t come safely back unless they get bonuses and additional money, and even then, they still want to come back on a hybrid basis. Teachers are the heroes. Teachers’ unions are clearly the villains in San Diego and L.A. Unified and it’s one of the failures of leadership here in California.”

