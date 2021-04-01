Graham: If Fauci Doesn’t Want to Shut Down Migration Programs, ‘I Don’t Want to Hear’ Him on Baseball and Restaurants

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Ingraham Angle,” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said that White House Chief Medical Adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci should visit the border, and if he’s “not compelled to shut down this illegal immigration program, I don’t want to hear anything you’ve got to say about baseball or restaurants.”

Graham said, [relevant remarks begin around 4:15] “Well, President Biden said to the Texas Ranger[s] baseball team…you need to listen to Dr. Fauci about urging people to come to the baseball game, Opening Day. Dr. Fauci, you need to go to the border. And here’s what you will see: You will see 900 people in a room built for 80. You will see people living on top of each other, a 10% positive rate, where the positive people are intermingled with everybody else, and all these illegal immigrants are dumped off in Texas and the rest of the country. So, Dr. Fauci, you need to go to the border, and if you’re not compelled to shut down this illegal immigration program, I don’t want to hear anything you’ve got to say about baseball or restaurants. It is the biggest, in my view, COVID spreader in the world along the border, where thousands of illegal immigrants are coming to this country, positive, 10% positive rate, intermingled with each other, dropped out all over Texas and the rest of America. So, I’m not worried about the baseball game in Texas. I’m worried about illegal immigrants infecting the whole country given the policies that Biden has.”

