Kennedy Slams Biden Infrastructure Bill — ‘This Is a Bold, Neo-Socialist Experiment’

During Thursday’s broadcast of “America’s Newsroom” on Fox News Channel, Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) blasted President Joe Biden’s $2 trillion infrastructure plan.

Kennedy acknowledged that “everybody is for infrastructure” but argued the Biden administration’s plan “is not an infrastructure bill.” He pointed out that only “about 15%,” which he said was “being charitable, went toward infrastructure.

“No one can accuse … the Biden administration of timidity,” Kennedy said of the administration’s spending. “This is a bold, neo-socialist experiment. I mean, this will be over $4 trillion of spending in less than 100 days. And by spending this massive amount of taxpayer money, it is clear that to me that the Biden administration is moving more toward the Chinese model of capitalism, where the biggest player in the economy is government. It is no longer the private sector.”

He added, “This is not an infrastructure bill. I mean, everybody is for infrastructure. Being against infrastructure is like being against golden retrievers. But this is not an infrastructure bill. As best I can tell, just being charitable, about 15% of this bill is addressed to infrastructure. The rest is climate subsidies and social welfare spending. There may be something in here for murder hornets, for all I know. I need to read the details. But if you’re talking about bridges and roads and ports and airports, by my numbers, I’m still reading things, but it is way less than 10%.”

