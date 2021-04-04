Hunter Biden Admits He Smoked Parmesan Cheese After Mistaking It for Crack

President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden admitted during a CBS News interview that he smoked Parmesan cheese after mistaking it for crack cocaine during the height of his addiction.

Reporter Tracy Smith said, “You wake up some mornings — I shouldn’t even say some mornings because you slept 15 minutes at a time and be looking for crack and to smoke whatever was there?”

Biden said: “I spent more time on my hands and knees picking through rugs smoking anything that resembled crack cocaine. I probably smoked more Parmesan cheese than anyone – than anyone you know, Tracy.”

Smith said, “Because there would will be crumbs mixed in?”

Biden said, “Yeah, I went one time for 13 days without sleeping, and smoking crack, and drinking vodka exclusively throughout that entire time.

