Omar: ‘We Must Stand Our Ground’ on Georgia Boycotts

Representative Ilhan Omar (D-MN) said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that the left must continue to push corporations like Major League Baseball to boycott Georgia until the recently passed voting bill is repealed.

Anchor Jake Tapper said, “Major League Baseball pulled the all-star game from Georgia because of that state’s new restrictive voting law. Stacey Abrams says she understands why people would want to boycott the protest. But she thinks such actions hurt the working people, who would be working at the Major League Baseball game, for example, who are disproportionately minorities. Do you agree with Major League Baseball’s decision, or do you side with Stacey Abrams when it comes to boycotts of Georgia, in general?”

Omar said, “We know that boycotts have allowed for just this to be delivered in many spaces. The Civil Rights movement was rooted in boycotts. We know that you know Apartheid did in South Africa because of boycotts. So our hope is that you know, this boycott would result in changes in the law because we understand that when you restrict people’s ability to vote, you create a democracy that isn’t fully functioning for all of us. If we are continue to be a beacon of hope for all democracies around the world, we must stand our ground.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN