ABC’s Hostin: Trump Made GOP ‘Morally Bankrupt’ — ‘No Longer the Party of Family Values’

ABC legal analyst Sunny Hostin told her co-hosts Monday on ABC’s “The View” that former President Donald Trump has made the Republican Party “morally bankrupt” during a panel discussion about the federal investigation into Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) alleged sexual relationship with a 17-year-old.

Hostin said, “I think this is out of the playbook of the disgrace former twice impeached one-term president. This is someone who changed the very moral fabric of the Republican Party. The Republican Party is no longer the party of family values. It’s the insurrection party. It is the party that’s morally bankrupt. There was a president who, you know, paid off porn stars, who cheated on his wife, who was thrice married, who did all these reprehensible things and still had these cult-like followers. His playbook was deny, deny, deny the world of alternative facts, the world of gaslight, gaslight, gaslight.”

She continued, “When you change the moral fabric of your party, and when you have Kevin McCarthy saying things like we have a big tent party, all of you are welcome, of course, you’ll have someone like Matt Gaetz on the scared floor of Congress showing pictures of — naked pictures of women.”

