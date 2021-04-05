Kemp: CO Has Fewer Early Voting Days Than Us, We’re Being Targeted Because Biden, Abrams ‘Lying’ to People

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Ingraham Angle,” Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) reacted to Major League Baseball reportedly moving its All-Star Game to Denver from Atlanta by saying that Colorado has fewer early voting days and requires photo ID and argued that Georgia is being singled out because people, including President Joe Biden and former gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, are deceiving people.

Kemp said, “Georgia has 17 days of in-person early voting, including two optional Sundays. Colorado has 15. … They also have a photo ID requirement. So, it doesn’t make a whole lot of sense to me.”

Kemp then speculated on why he thinks Georgia is being targeted. He said that Georgia is facing criticism because it was one of the first states to act on changing its election laws. He added, “Obviously, you’ve got Stacey Abrams and her groups that are — including the president, that are lying to the American people and our citizens and obviously, to a lot of these corporations that they’re trying to cancel, just for their financial well-being. You’ve also got trying to distract from the people flooding across the border. And then you also have the big push for H.R. 1 and S.R. 1 at the federal level to have an unconstitutional mandate to take over state elections.”

